Alice K. Wohler (nee Kohnke)

MUNSTER, IN - Alice K. Wohler, age 88 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jane (John Kralik) Wohler and Stephen Wohler; grandchildren, Robert Wohler III, Michael (Colleen) Sylvester, Ann Marie (Austin Paul) Sylvester, Daniel Wohler, Alison Wohler and Lucas Wohler-O'Shea; son-in-law, Ron Sylvester; daughters-in-law, Lynn Wohler and Gina O'Shea; and brothers, William and James Kohnke. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Wohler, Sr.; and children, Robert F. Wohler, Jr., Margaret Wohler, Ann Marie Wohler and C. William Wohler.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 2:30 p.m., and again, at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.