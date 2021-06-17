Alice Kukula (nee Martinovich)

HAMMOND/MUNSTER — Alice Kukula (nee Martinovich) 96 of Munster, formerly of North Hammond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Heartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center, Munster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kukula on July 19, 1973, son, Robert (Kukula) Kingsley and companion of 40 years, James Straub. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Elaine Kingsley; granddaughter, Kelly (Robert) Cossaboon and great grandchildren, Robert, Sophie and Allison.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 8:30am to time of service. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Alice Kukula was born on November 16, 1924 in East Chicago, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, Golden Times and the VFW Women's Auxiliary, Calumet City. She was a retiree of the Lake County Assessor's Office and loved her trips to Hawaii. Devoted to her family, Alice will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.