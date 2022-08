HAMMOND - Alice Lockett, 71, of Hammond, passed away August 5, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Church, 400 E. 35th Avenue in Gary, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Live streaming will begin at 11:00 A.M. CST via divinityfuneralhome.com.