Feb. 23, 1934 - April 21, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Alice Louise Caputo, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, went to the arms of the Lord on April 21, 2021. She passed away at home surrounded by her family.

Alice is survived by her children: Leah (Joseph) Jacques, James (Theresa) Caputo, Nancy (Howard) Lew, David (Lori) Caputo, Robert (Laurie) Caputo, Ronald Caputo, Gregory (Stephani) Caputo.

She is preceded in death by her husbands: Robert Clarence Wojcik and Henry Francis Caputo; sisters: Elizabeth and Dorothy; and brother, Robert.

She was born on February 23, 1934 in Gary, IN to Joseph and Margaret (Nebe) Wodtke. She was a loving Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Alice was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from St. Joseph's College in Whiting, IN. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Alice was a volunteer for the American Red Cross blood drives, specifically at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.