July 25, 1925 - Jan. 17, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Alice M. Barneko, 96 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born July 25, 1925 in Avon, New York to the late Earl and Carrie (Johnson) Douglass. Alice was a former member of the Portage Presbyterian Church, a homemaker, and was an avid bingo and bunco player.

On July 31, 1947, Alice married Melvin Barneko who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Swisher; grandson, James (Michele) Swisher; great-grandchildren: Kimberly Swisher and William (Amber) Swisher; and sister, Betty Maurer. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Karl Douglass.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 12:00-1:30 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 PM, masks will be required. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.