 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alice M. Barneko
0 Comments

Alice M. Barneko

  • 0

July 25, 1925 - Jan. 17, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Alice M. Barneko, 96 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born July 25, 1925 in Avon, New York to the late Earl and Carrie (Johnson) Douglass. Alice was a former member of the Portage Presbyterian Church, a homemaker, and was an avid bingo and bunco player.

On July 31, 1947, Alice married Melvin Barneko who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Swisher; grandson, James (Michele) Swisher; great-grandchildren: Kimberly Swisher and William (Amber) Swisher; and sister, Betty Maurer. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Karl Douglass.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 12:00-1:30 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 PM, masks will be required. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts