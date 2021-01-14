 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN - Alice M. (DeWeese) Naylor, 92 of Valparaiso, passed away January 12, 2021. She was born in 1928 to the late Earl and Cecil (Guysinger) DeWeese. In 1949, Alice married William Naylor, who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by their daughters: Claire (Larry) Williams, Sue Segally, and Julie (Billy Nolas) Naylor-Nolas; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Alice worked in the Children's Department of the Crown Point Public Library for many years. After she and William moved to Valparaiso, Alice worked in the Genealogy Department of the Valparaiso Public Library. She was very active in her church, the First United Methodist Church. Alice enjoyed her many friends, extended family, playing cards, and watching birds and deer in her back yard. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be greatly missed.

Following cremation, a private family service was held. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.

