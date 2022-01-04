Oct. 22, 1940 - Dec. 30, 2021

RENSSELAER - Alice M. Filipowicz 81, of Rensselaer, IN passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home. She was born October 22, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to James Joseph and Eugenia (Palasz) Carden.

Alice was a graduate of the Class of 1958 at Edison High School. She married Thomas Filipowicz Jr. on June 11, 1960. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2017. Alice was a homemaker. She enjoyed caring for her family and rekindling and maintaining her relationships with her friends from her youth. Alice also loved her fur grandbabies, Sam, Abbey, and Samantha.

Alice is survived by her children: son, Jimmy Filipowicz of Rensselaer, IN and daughter, Susan Filipowicz of Rensselaer, IN; her brother, James (Jill) Carden and sister, Linda (Jeff) Derr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Thomas Filipowicz III.

Friends and family may visit at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 from 10:00 until 12:00 PM. A funeral service will follow immediately at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte at 12:00 PM with Deacon Joe Van Schepen officiating. Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.