Alice M. Flitter

February 20, 1918 — March 27, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Alice M. Flitter (Gast), 103, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by family. Born February 20, 1918, in Valparaiso, IN, daughter of the late Anthony and Veronica (nee Yanke) Gast.

She was a lifelong resident of Valparaiso, a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, former member of Farm Bureau and former member of St. Paul Women's Club. She loved to pass the time with yarn crafts and watching "Jeopardy."

Survived by eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Friday, of Chesterton; and son-in-law, David (Phebe Klapp) Goodwin, of Valparaiso.

Preceded in death by husband, Clarence Flitter; daughters, Janice Kosecki, Donna Christy and Rita Goodwin; grandson, Steven Christy; sister, Loretta Knoblock; and brothers, Arnold and Walter Gast. Family is finding peace knowing she is reunited with Grandpa and her Girls.

Friends may call on Tuesday April 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Funeral Mass immediately following at 10:0 0a.m. with the Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Social distancing and masks are required.