July 20, 1930 - Jan. 12, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Alice Mae Sternberg, age 90, of Merrillville passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Alice was born July 20, 1930 In Hammond, IN to Anna and Albert Broviak.

Alice was a loving wife to her husband "Andy" of 35 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed her years a School Bus Driver for the Town of Highland. She always put others before for her own needs. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andrew "Andy" Sternberg; her oldest son Mark Sternberg; father Albert Broviak and mother Anna Broviak; brother James "Jim" Broviak; brothers-in-law Bob Hufford and Hank Schultz.