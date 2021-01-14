July 20, 1930 - Jan. 12, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Alice Mae Sternberg, age 90, of Merrillville passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Alice was born July 20, 1930 In Hammond, IN to Anna and Albert Broviak.
Alice was a loving wife to her husband "Andy" of 35 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed her years a School Bus Driver for the Town of Highland. She always put others before for her own needs. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andrew "Andy" Sternberg; her oldest son Mark Sternberg; father Albert Broviak and mother Anna Broviak; brother James "Jim" Broviak; brothers-in-law Bob Hufford and Hank Schultz.
Alice is survived by daughter Andrea Miller; sons: Michael (Linda) Sternberg, Matthew and Andrew Sternberg; loving sister Dorothy Hufford; brother Larry (Ruth) Broviak; sisters-in-law: Laverne Broviak, Edith "Mickey" Jeney, Doris Schultz; 11 grandchildren: Keith (Laura), Brian (Kayla) and Craig (Monica) Sternberg, Mike (Katharina), Steve (Stephanie) and Joe Medsker, Kellie (Greg) Bowers, Emily (Curtis) Asher, James Sternberg, Chris (Jessica) Sternberg and Lisa; 14 great grandchildren: Kennedi, Zach, Andrew, John, Austin, Margo, Mila, Quinn, Keegan, Logan, Oakley, Dylan, Kaylee and Ethan; and host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. Father Peter Muha will be officiating. Internment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to her favorite charities St. Judes Hospital.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Sternberg family.