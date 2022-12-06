Alice Marie Shields

April 28, 1940 - Nov. 28, 2022

Alice Marie (nee Fehrenbacher) Shields, 82, answered God's calling on November 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on April 28, 1940, to the late Albert and Marie Fehrenbacher in Gary, Indiana.

She graduated from Hobart High school in 1958 and nursing school in 1960. Alice married the love of her life, Charles (Tom) Shields on September 16, 1961. They raised their family in Valparaiso, Indiana where Alice worked as a nurse until retiring in 1996. During their marriage they loved to travel and spent many summers at the William's Narrows Resort in Deer River, Minnesota. After retirement they moved to Pharr, Texas. Alice was an excellent fisherman, loved to play pickleball, was a formidable euchre player and the life on any party she attended.

She is survived by her four children: Tom (Marianne) Shields, Sheryl (Barry) DeBaun, Mike Shields, and Kim Rucker; sisters-in-law: Jo Ann Fehrenbacher and Margaret Shields; three grandchildren: Trey (Catherine) Rucker, Taylor (Jess) Mullins, Rod (Nicci) Studer and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Marilyn Hamm and brother, Richard Fehrenbacher. Interment to follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Portage, Indiana.

A celebration of life is being planned for April 2023. Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr, Texas was in charge of local arrangements.