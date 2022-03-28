PORTAGE, IN - Alice Marie Smith (nee Hicks), age 90, of Portage, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Northwest Health, Porter. She was born at home in New Carlisle, IN on May 27, 1931 to the late H. Clair and Adeline Jane (nee Hall) Hicks. She spent her youth working hard on the family farm during the lean years and World War II. She met Edgar Smith, a returning serviceman from Rolling Prairie, IN. The two were married October 10, 1959. The couple had three children: Dale, Donald, and Donna. They lived in LaPorte for several years before moving to Portage in the early 1960s. Alice was a member of the Faith Assembly of God Church of Lake Station for many years. She was very involved in the community volunteering with Portage Little League, Portage Music Boosters, Pop Warner, and with the PTO. Alice enjoyed watching cooking shows and game shows, such as Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and The Price is Right. She passed the time doing word searches, puzzles, and coloring. Most of all she loved her two grandchildren, Hannah & Carson, that she was so proud of.