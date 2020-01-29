PORTAGE, IN - Alice May McSemek, age 84 of Portage, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Alice was born in East Chicago, IN on April 17, 1935 to Joseph and Martha McSemek, who preceded her in death.

Alice graduated from Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1953 and remained at home to care for her parents. Alice made a career of caring for her parents and countless other nieces and nephews. She was always willing to help out her family and friends. Alice loved her dogs especially Brandy, Helmut, and Heiney who preceded her in death and her beloved Milo who survives her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice was extremely active in her parish, Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage, where she had many friends and attended daily mass as often as possible. Alice loved life, her friends and relatives, all dogs, and an occasional smooth scotch whiskey.

Alice leaves to cherish her memory her loving sister, Dorothy (late Steven) Grammas (nee McSemek) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Raymond McSemek and her sister Jean Nimon (nee McSemek).