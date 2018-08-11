HOBART, IN - Alice P. Garling, age 91, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018. She was born on August 11, 1926 in Winamac, IN to the late Emmanuel and Nellie Rans. Alice was very active and liked to take long walks. She enjoyed gardening and will always be remembered for keeping her house and lawn immaculate. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Larry) Oros, Patsy (Peter) Mackanos; grandchildren, Shawna (Dr. Jonathan) Burke, Ryan (Andrea) Oros, Camee (Eric) McGregor, Shastin (Jason) Bontrager, Amanda (David) Platt, Dustin (Nichole) Mackanos, Lucas (Corrina) Mackanos; great grandchildren, Declan Burke, Brynn and Brock Oros, Lance Oros, Moira McGregor, Brayden, Delaney and Caysen Bontrager, Grayson and Ella Grace Mackanos; sister-in-law, Jean Miller; many loving nieces, nephews and caring friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her former husband of 41 years, Harry Garling; brothers, Earl, Clifford and Raymond Rans; sisters, Fern Duncan and Florence Barrett.
A funeral service for Alice will take place Monday, August 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will take place Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.