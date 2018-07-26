LAKE STATION, IN - Alice Petro, age 91, of Lake Station and Kissimmee. Florida passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018. She was born on September 6, 1926 to the late Paul and Anna (nee Lichvon) Shudick. In 1989, Alice retired from Anderson Company in Michigan City; she was a member of St. Francis Xavier in Lake Station. She was a past member of the Lady's Sodality and the St. Francis Senior Club. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, traveling and bowling. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Alice is survived by her three children: Andy (Marilyn) Petro of Chesterton, Thomas (Donna) Petro of Kissimmee, Florida and Marian Bytnar of Portage; five grandchildren, Tim (Leslie) Petro, Casey (Sylvia) Petro, AJ (Emily) Bytnar, Patrick (Katy) Bytnar and Jonathan Petro; great granddaughter, Charlotte Petro; brother, Paul Shudick of Valparaiso; sister, Eleanor Nelson of Valparaiso and other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew Petro; infant son, James Petro; sister, Pauline Svantner and son-in-law, Anthony 'Tony' Bytnar.
A funeral service for Alice will be Saturday, July 28, 2018 , beginning with 9:30 prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, Brady Chapel 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station, Indiana 46405, then processing to St. Francis Xavier, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, Indiana 46405 for 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian, with Rev Leo Gajardo. Burial will follow at Calvary in Portage. Visitation is Friday, July 27, 2018 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, Lake Station, Indiana. For more information (219) 962-1606 or visit us online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.