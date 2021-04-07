HIGHLAND, IN — Alice Rose Campos, 80, of Highland, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Henry; beloved children, Tracy Campos, Brian (Brittany) Campos and Gregory Campos; dear grandchildren: Kayla Chandler, Kendall Campos, Crew Campos and Jordyn Campos; sisters, MaryAnne (Larry) Fichter and Dolores (Tony) Sleigh; and numerous additional loving family and friends.