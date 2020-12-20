Alice Siurek (nee Sowinski)

DOWNERS GROVE, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Alice Siurek, age 84, of Downers Grove, IL passed away peacefully Thursday, December 17, 2020. Alice is survived by her beloved husband Leonard Siurek. Loving mother of Mary Alice (Les) Vanderby, Mark (Gary Higgins) Siurek, and Michael (Aleks) Siurek. Loving "Mimi" to four grandchildren: Stephen Vanderby, Catherine (Mike) Durre, Ryan Siurek and Thomas Siurek. Devoted sister "Tootsie" to her brother Paul (Ellen) Sowinski and sister Susan (Robert) Beatty. Auntie "Tootsie" to numerous nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle; parents Stanley and Mary (nee Retis) Sowinski; and her brothers: Bernard, Raymond, and John Sowinski.

Funeral services for Alice will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

Alice was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church for many years where she also volunteered and was a member of the St. Ann's Ladies Club and a member of the Polish Falcons Nest #42. Alice and Leonard enjoyed their retirement years in Estero, FL. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to CureAlz. Curealz.org. www.schroederlauer.com