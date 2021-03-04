Alice Trembczynski (Kapera)

Sept. 15, 1951 - Feb. 26, 2021

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alice was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, class of 1969. She married Richard Trembczynski in 1972, when she was only 20. They shared a life of love and laughter for 49 years. Alice was a great mom. Alice rescued animals (sometimes legally). She had lots of pets and she found homes for dozens of dogs and cats throughout the years. She loved her family. One of her proudest moments was beating a speeding ticket in court. Alice loved casinos and Las Vegas. Alice loved to read. Alice loved her Cubbies.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Trembczynski; daughter, Jill (Jonathan) Klopp; son, Adam; grandchildren: Le'Ona, Abby, Ali, Skyy, and Emma; sisters: Bernadette Sanner and Andrea Kapera; brother, Raymond Kapera; uncle, Stanley Dobosz; aunts: Bonnie Dobosz and Jean Dobosz; best friend, Leann Wilczewski and numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanette and Edward Kapera; her brother, John Kapera and treasured friend, James Wilczewski.

Visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 2-5:00 p.m. at LaHayne Funeral Home in Hammond, IN.

If you want to honor her memory, loudly cheer on the Cubbies and or plant something that will attract bees, birds, and butterflies.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Hobart, IN would be appreciated as they welcomed her last groups of stray kittens. https:/www.hshobart.org/)