GARY, IN — Alice V. Rice, age 92, of Gary, IN, passed away on November 16, 2021. She graduated as class Valedictorian from Thorton Fractional North Class of 1946. She worked as a cook at Lauer's restaurant and a cashier at Marathon gas station. Alice loved gardening, crocheting/knitting, crafting and working around the house. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her son George Urbanik. Alice is survived by her children: John Kawalski, Joe (Angela) Kawalski, Frank Kawalski, James Kawalski, Christina (Howard) Webb and Andrew (Christina) Urbanik; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.