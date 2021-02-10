Alicia Rojas

Mom, we thought of you today, but that is not nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your pictures in frames. Your memory is our keepsakes with which we'll never be apart. God has you in His keeping and we have you in our hearts. Descansa en paz madre quierida, tus hijos que nunca te olvidan.