 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alicia Rojas

Alicia Rojas

{{featured_button_text}}
Alicia Rojas

Alicia Rojas

Feb. 10, 2012 — Feb. 10, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ALICIA ROJAS ON HER 9TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Mom, we thought of you today, but that is not nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your pictures in frames. Your memory is our keepsakes with which we'll never be apart. God has you in His keeping and we have you in our hearts. Descansa en paz madre quierida, tus hijos que nunca te olvidan.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts