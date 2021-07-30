Alicia Vega

HOBART, IN — Alicia Vega, age 57, of Hobart, Indiana, passed away July 27, 2021 At St Mary Medical Center. Survived by beloved son, Nicolaus D. Vega and loving grandchildren: Adrianna, Nicolaus, Jr., Emelia and Sophia Vega; sisters: Virginia Vega, Christina Vega and brother Domingo Vega, Jr.; special nieces: Elizabeth Vega, Diana Vega and great nieces: Amelia and Mikaela; many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her parents, Domingo and Maria Vega; siblings: Maria Alvarez, Juana, Dominga, Rosa and Jesus Vega.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. Private cremation services will follow.

Alicia was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Area and member of St Patrick Church, East Chicago. Longtime employee and General Mgr. of many restaurants throughout the area. Alicia's true joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren and family. Her memory will be deeply cherished in the hearts of her loving family and many friends.