Dec. 31, 1931 - Feb. 8, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Aliki Souronis, age 90, of Crown Point, IN passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Aliki was born in Zitsa, Ioaninna, Greece on December 31, 1931. She came to the U.S. as an immigrant in 1959. She worked at Arthur Winer, Inc. as a pants presser. James and Aliki were married for 61 years, married on November 20, 1960.

Aliki is survived by her husband, James Souronis of Crown Point, IN; two sons: Bill (Michelle) Souronis of Valparaiso, IN and Alex Souronis of Crown Point, IN; two granddaughters: Eleni Souronis of Nashville, TN, and Michaela Souronis of Valparaiso, IN; one sister, Theano Gatsios of Ioaninna, Greece; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stavros and Eleni Gatsios of Greece; one daughter, Mary Anna Souronis (infant) died 1961; four brothers; three sisters; one niece; and one nephew.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. www.mycalumetpark.com