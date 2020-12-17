HAMMOND, IN - Alisa Munoz age 24 of Hammond passed away on Friday December 11, 2020.

She is survived by her mother Mica (Daniel) Guzman, father Jesse T. (Samantha) Munoz; siblings: Mia, Andrew, Maya, Jesse, Jordan, Mica, Jacob, Anais, Alana, and Amata; maternal grandmother Mary (David) Sullivan; maternal grandfather Robert Montes; paternal grandmother Vanessa Molina; and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins.

Alisa was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Frank Munoz and uncle Frankie Munoz.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave., (45th Ave.) Griffith with Fr. Anthony Duy L. Nguyen CMF celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joe Cemetery in Hammond.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday December 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, facial masks will be required and please practice safe social distancing.

Alisa was employed by Whole Foods in Schererville. She loved poetry, photography, writing, and attending concerts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or www.jdrf.org For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.