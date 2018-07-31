HIGHLAND, IN - Alison C. Wallace age 45 of Highland, IN passed away July 27,2018; she is survived by her son Dakota, two sisters Dana Gray-Sejna, Denise Christensen, one brother Eric (Gloria) Gray, husband Justin Wallace, niece, nephews, aunts, and uncles, She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Madelynne Gray.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday August 1, 2018, 10:00AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church (9640 Kennedy Ave.) Highland, IN 46322, Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday morning from 9:30AM until 10:00AM (time of Mass). Memorial donations may be given in the name of Dakota Wallace to the family so he can continue his education. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements 219-923-7800.