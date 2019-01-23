PORTAGE, IN - Allan Braid, age 48 of Portage, passed away peacefully surrounded by his friends and family on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Please visit full obituary at www.pruzinfuneralservice.com.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial to your favorite charity in Allan's name.
