 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allan Fefferman

Allan Fefferman

{{featured_button_text}}
Allan Fefferman

MUNSTER, IN - Allan Fefferman, age 88, of Munster, passed away unexpectedly due to complications of a heart condition on January 19, 2021. Allan is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Laurel Fefferman; son Matthew Fefferman; daughters: Sheri (James) Bierman, and Andrea (Jay) Lieser; grand- children: Jake, Bennett, and Jarrett Bierman; Merrick, Ethan, and Evan Lieser; and Mira, Naomi, and Ava Fefferman.

Allan was born in Chicago, IL to Milly and Meyer Fefferman. He was theironly child. Allan always wished for siblings and was thrilled to have three children and nine grandchildren. They were his pride and joy, along with his beloved wife.

Allan grew up on the West Side of Chicago. He was a 1950 graduate of Marshall High School. He started his career in the men's clothing business and later found his true passion within the businesses of construction, development, and real-estate. He moved his family to Northwest Indiana where he started First Metropolitan Builders. Allan loved to work. He worked up until the day he died.

Work was his hobby, and he looked forward to each and every day on the job. But, most of all, Allan loved life. He loved living and having loved ones to live for.

A private service has been held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan's memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts