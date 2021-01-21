MUNSTER, IN - Allan Fefferman, age 88, of Munster, passed away unexpectedly due to complications of a heart condition on January 19, 2021. Allan is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Laurel Fefferman; son Matthew Fefferman; daughters: Sheri (James) Bierman, and Andrea (Jay) Lieser; grand- children: Jake, Bennett, and Jarrett Bierman; Merrick, Ethan, and Evan Lieser; and Mira, Naomi, and Ava Fefferman.

Allan was born in Chicago, IL to Milly and Meyer Fefferman. He was theironly child. Allan always wished for siblings and was thrilled to have three children and nine grandchildren. They were his pride and joy, along with his beloved wife.

Allan grew up on the West Side of Chicago. He was a 1950 graduate of Marshall High School. He started his career in the men's clothing business and later found his true passion within the businesses of construction, development, and real-estate. He moved his family to Northwest Indiana where he started First Metropolitan Builders. Allan loved to work. He worked up until the day he died.

Work was his hobby, and he looked forward to each and every day on the job. But, most of all, Allan loved life. He loved living and having loved ones to live for.

A private service has been held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan's memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net