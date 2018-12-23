HOBART, IN - Allan J. Vanderplough, age 80, of Hobart, passed away December 21, 2018. He was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1956, served in the U.S. Marines from 1956-1958 and worked for Budd Plant Company as a Tool Die maker. He was a member of VFW 5365 FowbleKostebade, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart; loved sports and fishing with his family and friends. He was a caring, loving, and devoted husband, father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eva Virginia Vanderplough; loving wife of 53 years, Beverly Joy; son, James 'Jimmy' Robert Vanderplough; grandson, Luke Neideffer. He is survived by his three children-Rodney Vanderplough; Jeff Vanderplough, Julie (Randy) Neideffer; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Bilderback, Kelli Anne Vanderplough, Thomas Vanderplough, Victoria Neideffer, Sydney Neideffer; great-granddaughter, Lyla Mae Bilderback; brother, Jerry (Debbie) Vanderplough; nieces and nephews; special friends, Mary Jaroscak, and John Cupka/neighbor, helper, and 'guardian angel'; many classmates and dear friends.
Private family services for Allan will be held in Crawfordsville, IN , at a later date.