MERRILLVILLE, IN - Allan K. Hinkel, age 84 previously of Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Allan "Big Al's" life was spent putting smiles on the faces of his family and friends. For 35 years, Al owned and operated Woodmar Dental Clinic in Hammond. Al was well known for his legendary holiday displays, being an avid gardener, and his love for sharp, fast cars. He was a talented artist, and together with his wife, Joelyn, made many beautiful quilts they gifted to family and friends. He was well known for his famous stories and his ability to tell a good joke. Al's many hobbies included, playing the organ, golfing, boating, and camping in the family motorhome. He loved his family trips to Disney World and Silver dollar city. Al enjoyed Western movies, and cheering for Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer football. What brought AL the most joy, was his large and beautiful family.