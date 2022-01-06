 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allan L. Lawrence (Strawberry)
Allan L. Lawrence (Strawberry)

Dec. 7, 1943 - Jan. 2, 2022

WAYNESVILLE, NC - Allan L. Lawrence (Strawberry) 78, died January 2, 2022 at his residence in Waynesville, NC. He was born in Valparaiso, IN and married Pat Evans. They had three sons: Steve (Stacy) Messa, AR, Jeff, Valparaiso, IN, Rob (Lisa) Valparaiso, IN.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Louise Lawrence; his wife, Pat Lawrence; brother, Bill Lawrence, and a granddaughter, Kristin Soplanda.

Allan is survived by his sons; a brother, Jack Lawrence (Shiela) of Knox, IN; multiple nieces; nephews and his longtime companion, Joyce Porter of Waynesville, NC.

Allan was a member of Local 150 out of Countryside, IL for over 50 years as an Operating Engineer.

He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed cruising in his convertibles.

No services are planned.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com for the Lawrence family.

