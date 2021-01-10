Allan Lee Eriks

Jan. 29, 1946 - Jan. 10, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Allen Lee Eriks, age 74, of Valparaiso, passed away on January 5, 2021. He was born on January 29, 1946, to Herman Sr. and Grace Eriks of Highland IN, where he grew up.

He is survived by brothers: Donald (Wilma) Eriks, Duane (Jacque) Eriks and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; brothers: Herman Eriks and Kenneth Eriks; sister, Loris Terpstra; brother-in-law James Terpstra; sisters-in-law: Delma Eriks and Dorothy Eriks.

Allan graduated from Purdue University and was a Vietnam-era Navy veteran. He enjoyed traveling overseas and serving his country. He was employed at Texas Instruments and lived in Texas for over 20 years before he returned to Indiana. He taught at Ivy Tech for several years before retiring. He loved playing golf any day the weather allowed and watching sports. He was a member of Gideons International and Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton where he enjoyed being an usher. Allan had a charitable heart and will be missed by all who knew him.