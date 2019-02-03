CARLSBAD, CA - Allan O. Crisman, a 32nd degree Mason, aged 76 of Carlsbad, CA (formerly of Miller Beach, IN) passed away on January 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Toni Muller, by his mother, Dorothy Reese Kietzman, step-father Elmer Kietzman, Father Cecil Crisman and Uncle William 'Bruiser' Fields. Al was born in Gary, IN May 24, 1942 and grew up in Miller Beach. He graduated from William A Wirt High School in 1960. He served his country as a member of the USAF from 1960-1964. Al was stationed at Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska during the 9.2 magnitude Good Friday Earthquake in March of 1964. He worked for the Hunter Corporation of Hammond, IN for 33 years locally later transferring to California. He later worked for Employers Resource in Cardiff, CA for eight years until his retirement in March of 2008.
The bond created with Miller friends during his youth has transcended time. He hopes to meet his wife and them again at that reunion in the hereafter where laughter will abound.