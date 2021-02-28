ST. JOHN, IN - Allan Rich age 71, of St. John, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Allan is survived by his loving and devoted wife Gail Rich; brother-in-law David Maicher; nephews: Brandon Maicher and Sean Maicher; and many cousins and cousins-in-law. Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Wilma Rich (nee Caban); in-laws Charles and Dorothy Maicher; and sisters-in-law: Denise Bowens and Judy Maicher.

Allan was a 1966 graduate of Hammond High School and later went on to study computer science. He loved sailing, wind surfing, golfing, and snowmobiling. Allan was also a big fan of antique cars.

Services were private at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303 with Rev. Michael Surufka, OFM officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Share Foundation would be appreciated. https://sharefoundation.org/donate-now/.

Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.