 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allan Rich

Allan Rich

{{featured_button_text}}
Allan Rich

ST. JOHN, IN - Allan Rich age 71, of St. John, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Allan is survived by his loving and devoted wife Gail Rich; brother-in-law David Maicher; nephews: Brandon Maicher and Sean Maicher; and many cousins and cousins-in-law. Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Wilma Rich (nee Caban); in-laws Charles and Dorothy Maicher; and sisters-in-law: Denise Bowens and Judy Maicher.

Allan was a 1966 graduate of Hammond High School and later went on to study computer science. He loved sailing, wind surfing, golfing, and snowmobiling. Allan was also a big fan of antique cars.

Services were private at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303 with Rev. Michael Surufka, OFM officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Share Foundation would be appreciated. https://sharefoundation.org/donate-now/.

Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Lighthouse Restaurant

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts