Allan Samuel Katz
Dec. 12, 1936 - Feb. 25, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Allan Samuel Katz, age 84, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Chicago; served honorably in the United States Army-Airborne Paratroopers, Executive with Superior Tanning Company and Founder of Superior Intelligence Publications; beloved husband of the late Frances Katz; stepfather of Andrew Belshaw; devoted son of the late Solomon and the late Marie Katz; cherished brother of the late Robert (Barbara) Katz; treasured uncle to many and friend to all. Allan was the past president of the Rotary Club of Crown Point.
The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 1:00 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Allan's photograph and scroll down to Service Details to view his service. Contributions may be made to the Rotary Club of Crown Point, www.crownpointrotary.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.