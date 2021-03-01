CROWN POINT, IN - Allan Samuel Katz, age 84, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Chicago; served honorably in the United States Army-Airborne Paratroopers, Executive with Superior Tanning Company and Founder of Superior Intelligence Publications; beloved husband of the late Frances Katz; stepfather of Andrew Belshaw; devoted son of the late Solomon and the late Marie Katz; cherished brother of the late Robert (Barbara) Katz; treasured uncle to many and friend to all. Allan was the past president of the Rotary Club of Crown Point.