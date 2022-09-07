Allan Stephen Gladish

Born in Indiana Harbor, IN on October 26, 1938 to John Sr. and Stephania "Betty" Gladish. Allan was a graduate of Hammond Tech and a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a great fan of music and played the saxophone. While at Hammond Tech he began a dance band: Allan Gladish and his Swing Kings. He was part owner of Gladco Arts for 30 years with his wife of 58 years, Michelle Gladish.