Oct. 26, 1938 - Aug. 5, 2022
HIGHLAND, IN - Allan Stephen Gladish, 83, of Highland, passed away on August 5, 2022.
Born in Indiana Harbor, IN on October 26, 1938 to John Sr. and Stephania "Betty" Gladish. Allan was a graduate of Hammond Tech and a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a great fan of music and played the saxophone. While at Hammond Tech he began a dance band: Allan Gladish and his Swing Kings. He was part owner of Gladco Arts for 30 years with his wife of 58 years, Michelle Gladish.
Allan is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Eleanor) Gladish of Cincinnati, David (Kelly) Gladish of Dyer, Donna (Paul) Velgos of Crown Point; granddaughters: Alexis & Arielle Gladish, Anya & Mila Velgos; and sister Peggy Jean Gladish Gatlin. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Jr. Gladish in 2001 and sister Betty Jean Huffman in 2014. Funeral services were private. Memorials may be donated to Trinity Lutheran Church. https://www.trinityhammond.com/donate.
LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME