MENLO PARK, CA - Allen Arthur Thieme was born on June 12, 1936 in Fort Wayne, IN to parents Arthur Frederick Christian Thieme and Laura Lucille Slifer. He is survived by his sister Alice (Ken) Zielke. He was baptized on July 26, 1936 at Deutsche Evangelische Lutherische Zions Gemeinden U.A.C. in Ft. Wayne, IN and confirmed at Zions 13 years later. Allen earned his masters degree from Purdue University where he majored in chemical engineering.

He served his country in the Army Chemical Corps, stationed at the Nevada Test Site where he worked on the first atomic bombs, he was discharged from the Army as a Captain in 1965. He spent the summer of 1957 studying at the University of Colorado where he met his wife, Margaret Ann Ruttledge who preceded him to life eternal in May 2017. Allen and Ann were married on August 24, 1959. During their 57 years of marriage they were blessed with four children: Lynne (Jeff Gould) Thieme, Jeff (Sammy) Thieme, Andrea (John) Sefler, and David (Barbie Flores) Thieme; and six grandchildren, Alex Gould, Molly (Ryan) Johnson, Eliza (Adam Fitzpatrick) and Nina Thieme, and Megan and Julia Sefler.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

The Lord in His wisdom chose to call Allen home to be with Him in eternity on December 18, 2019 at the age of 83 years.