HOBART, IN - Allen Beal Conaway, Jr., 83, of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 11, 2018
Survived by Barbara, his wife of 60 years, as well as children Kim (Mike Baker), Chuck (Freda Vossburg), and Kristy (Vince Galambos), Al was grandfather of nine (Jared, Lauren, Ashley, Megan, Kristin, Kathryn, Aelinor, Cady, and Sarah), great-grandfather of seven (Jaida, Landyn, Lennox, Kylee, Mason, Chase, and Rio-and another on the way!), and brother of five siblings (Jackie, Margie, Steve, Kathy, and Cosette). Al was born in Bakersfield, California and attended Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, California, before graduating from Waynesboro High School in Waynesboro, Virginia. Al joined the military (U.S. Army) near the end of the Korean War and served three years, stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He attended Ball State University, was a Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity member there, and graduated in 1959. He earned a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University- Bloomington in 1968 and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. For nearly twenty years, Al taught in the Hammond School Corporation at Gavit, Harding, Edison, Eggers, and other schools. He also worked in sales and taught at Commonwealth Business College and various other Community Colleges, concluding his career as Dean of Students. Throughout the 1970s, Al was dedicated to Griffith Girls Softball, serving as Coach, Manager, and President of the league. He supported Indiana University football (and all other IU sports) for fifty years, was a lifelong fan of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as a tried and true fan of the Chicago Bears. Al was a member, with Barbara, of the First United Methodist Church in Hobart, IN.
A memorial service will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. For info call 219-736-5840 or visit: