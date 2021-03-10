 Skip to main content
Allen Brown

Allen Brown

Allen Brown

Allen Brown

HAMMOND, IN — Allen Brown, 90, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Hammond-Whiting Care Center.

Survivors include his wife, Delois Brown; two daughters, Emma Carol (Cornelius) White and Deborah Brown; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

Limited attendance funeral services will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Outrreach, 4756 McCook Ave., East Chicago, Elder Ronald L. Hearne and Pastor. Dr. James Adams officiating.

Interment at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, at New Life Outreach from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Brown family during their time of loss.

