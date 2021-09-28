Allen C. O'Brien

Feb. 26, 1946 - Sept. 22, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Allen C. O'Brien, age 75 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on February 26, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Clement O'Brien and Elizabeth (Pavel) Miller.

Allen is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary (O'Dell) O'Brien; sons: Shaun A. (Amber) O'Brien, Brandon M. (Megan) O'Brien, Brandon L. (Elaine) O'Brien; daughters: Kalyn L.(Ryan Bisch) O'Brien and Allie L.(Kyle Wagner) O'Brien; sister, Louise (Jim) Tompkins; grandchildren: Chloe, Reese, Colin, Emma, Quinn, Kendall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clement O'Brien; mother, Elizabeth Miller and step-father, Harry F. Miller.

Allen was the founder and proud owner of Landmark Signs for 37 years until his retirement earlier this year. He loved building, creating, boating and really great food. Allen never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. A memorial visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allen's memory may be made to: Rally For A Cure of Northwest Indiana, 2 N. Guyer St., Hobart, IN 46342. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.