 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen E. Wolf

Allen E. Wolf

{{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Allen E Wolf, 88, of Schererville previously of Kansas City, MO passed away December 14, 2020

Survived by daughters: Risa Kennedy (Mark) and Janice Katz (David); grandchildren: Erin Nowakowski (Jeff), Adam Tepper (Sarah), and Brian Tepper; great grandchildren: Oliver, Sadie, Leah, Anna and Margaret; brother Steve Wolf (Chris); close family friend Mary Kay Moloney; and many nieces and nephews that relied on him for wisdom and support

Preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Sylvia Wolf, brothers Robert and Norman and the love of his life and wife of 62 years his "Ruthie".

Allen was a lifelong Kansas Jayhawk and Chicago Bears fan and had a passion for African safari travel

He was generous to a fault and left an impression on everyone he met. His giving charitable ways can be honored with donations to your favorite charity. Rock Chalk. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts