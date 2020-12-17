SCHERERVILLE, IN - Allen E Wolf, 88, of Schererville previously of Kansas City, MO passed away December 14, 2020

Survived by daughters: Risa Kennedy (Mark) and Janice Katz (David); grandchildren: Erin Nowakowski (Jeff), Adam Tepper (Sarah), and Brian Tepper; great grandchildren: Oliver, Sadie, Leah, Anna and Margaret; brother Steve Wolf (Chris); close family friend Mary Kay Moloney; and many nieces and nephews that relied on him for wisdom and support

Preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Sylvia Wolf, brothers Robert and Norman and the love of his life and wife of 62 years his "Ruthie".

Allen was a lifelong Kansas Jayhawk and Chicago Bears fan and had a passion for African safari travel

He was generous to a fault and left an impression on everyone he met. His giving charitable ways can be honored with donations to your favorite charity. Rock Chalk.