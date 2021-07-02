Allen H. Petersen

Sept. 27, 1922 — June 17, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN — Allen H. Petersen, 98, of Chesterton, formerly of Highland and East Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at the VNA Hospice, Valparaiso, IN.

Born September 27, 1922, in East Chicago, IN to the late Henry and Teresa Petersen (Roberts), Allen spent his early years in East Chicago, graduating from East Chicago Roosevelt High School. Allen continued his education at Indiana University Bloomington until the start of World War II when he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly attained the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade while sailing the Pacific on Landing Craft Support ship #2.

Following WWII, Allen completed his degree from Indiana University and moved back to East Chicago, IN where he started his career working for Nipsco. Allen would go on to work his entire career for Nipsco, retiring as Vice President and CFO after 37 years of dedicated service.

On October 22, 1949, Allen married the love of his life, Mary Petersen (Donnersberger) and had three children: Gail, Henry (Hank), and Scott. Allen and Mary were married for 56 wonderful years and enjoyed traveling in retirement.