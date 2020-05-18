Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BEL AIR - On May 15, 2020, Allen "Jake" Jacobs, 77, of Bel Air and Fort Myers, devoted partner of Deborah Schmidt; cherished son of the late Walter & Fern Jacobs; husband of the late Sallie Jacobs (Dust); dear brother of Robert Jacobs and the late Norman Jacobs, Rosemary Moore, Frances Moore and Pete Jacobs; loving grandfather of Mitchell Jacobs of CA and Alissa Jacobs of IN.