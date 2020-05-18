Allen "Jake" Jacobs

BEL AIR - On May 15, 2020, Allen "Jake" Jacobs, 77, of Bel Air and Fort Myers, devoted partner of Deborah Schmidt; cherished son of the late Walter & Fern Jacobs; husband of the late Sallie Jacobs (Dust); dear brother of Robert Jacobs and the late Norman Jacobs, Rosemary Moore, Frances Moore and Pete Jacobs; loving grandfather of Mitchell Jacobs of CA and Alissa Jacobs of IN.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, Contributions in Jake's name may be made to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Attn: Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

