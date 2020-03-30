Allen McCreery

Allen McCreery

{{featured_button_text}}
Allen McCreery

Allen McCreery

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ALLEN McCREERY ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

10/21/34-3/30/19

Missing you everyday. Your Loving Wife, Carol

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts