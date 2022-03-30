Oct. 21, 1934 - Mar. 30, 2019
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND ALLEN McCREERY ON HIS THIRD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you are at peace. Your Loving Wife, Carol
Oct. 21, 1934 - Mar. 30, 2019
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND ALLEN McCREERY ON HIS THIRD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you are at peace. Your Loving Wife, Carol
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.