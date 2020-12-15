CROWN POINT, IN - Allen T. "Tom" Kirk, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Allen is survived by his wife, Betty Kirk; daughter, Wanda Craft; grandchildren: Jennifer (Dan), Aaron (Ulka), Ryan, and Philip; great-grandchildren: Dylan and Madison; sister, Barbara Vincent; sister-in-law, Mabel Kirk; and several nieces and nephews.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents: Ola and Amy Kirk; brothers: Robert and Clarence Kirk; and son-in-law, Jerry Craft.

Allen was an Air Force Veteran and a member of Heritage Baptist Church. He retired from Lever Bros. after 43 years of service. Allen was a great craftsman and gardener, and enjoyed traveling and bowling. Most of all, he loved his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.