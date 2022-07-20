April 22, 1933 - July 16, 2022
CROWN POINT - Allyne Wisniewski, 89, of Crown Point passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born April 22, 1933 to Walter and Margaret Woodke.
She was happily married to Ray Wisniewski for 68 years, until he passed in 2021. Surviving are daughters: Diane (Terry) Stratton of Crown Point, and Brenda Luttrell of Benton, KY; granddaughters: Kelly (Joey) Dublin, and Liberty (fiance: Dylan Claywell) Stratton; great-grandchildren: Avery and Nyles Ray Dublin.
Allyne worked as a telephone operator in the era of connecting cords to switchboard, and made lifelong friends there. She loved her flower garden at their historic 1860 yellow house on the corner of Court and South Streets where they resided for over 60 years and she decorated with antiques , lace curtains and doilies. She and Ray enjoyed garage sales for unique treasures. Her joy was their days spent together journeying out on rural peaceful farmground with woods and water with a history of Native Americans having lived there. Her greatest happiness was her family and she was lovingly devoted to them, as well as having special friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN, with Funeral Mass to follow at 1:00 P.M. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN, with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Allyne's name to a charity of your choice.
