Allyne Wisniewski

Allyne worked as a telephone operator in the era of connecting cords to switchboard, and made lifelong friends there. She loved her flower garden at their historic 1860 yellow house on the corner of Court and South Streets where they resided for over 60 years and she decorated with antiques , lace curtains and doilies. She and Ray enjoyed garage sales for unique treasures. Her joy was their days spent together journeying out on rural peaceful farmground with woods and water with a history of Native Americans having lived there. Her greatest happiness was her family and she was lovingly devoted to them, as well as having special friends and neighbors.