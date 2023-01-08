WHITING, IN - Alma Danko, (nee Murga) 96 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Rittenhouse Village Assisted Living Community, Portage. She was the beloved wife of the late Benedict R. Danko, who passed away November 15, 2010; loving mother of Mark (Maureen) Danko, Deborah (Dennis) Kerber and the late Tina Marie Danko; cherished grandmother of Justin Kerber, Carissa (Matthew) Wilson, Erin (Mark) Hungsberg, Danielle (Pedro) Silva and Aaron Danko; adoring great-grandma of James and Gemma Wilson, Hudson Hungsberg, Oliver Danko, Cora and Eva Silva; many dear nieces and nephews. The youngest of seven children, Alma was preceded in death by her brother, John Murga and five sisters, Susan Dosen, Anna Ruman, Helen Holicky, Mary Gubanich and Margaret Decharinte.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Alma Danko was born on September 12, 1926 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Suzann (Pivarnik) Murga and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1944 and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from the Calumet College of St. Joseph, Hammond. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and was a retiree of St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Whiting, with a service of 18 years. After retirement, she was a CCD teacher at St. Thomas More Church, Munster. She enjoyed world travel, working crossword puzzles, playing bingo, needlepoint and crafts. Devoted to her family, Alma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John School Endowment Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.