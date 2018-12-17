VALPARAISO, IN - Alma E. Dooley, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away on December 15, 2018. She was born on May 9, 1925, in Montgomery County Illinois, to Charles and Evan (Kessinger) Bills, who both preceded her in death. On August 18, 1945, in Greenville, IL, she married George Dooley, who preceded her in death. Alma worked at McGill manufacturing Company in the property control division. She was a member of the Lake Eliza Volunteer Fire Auxiliary, Boone Grove Christian Church, and a member of the Banta Activity Center.
Alma was survived by her children: Georgia (Mike) Dwornik of Fish Lake, and Kevin Dooley of Valparaiso. She is also survived by five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and sister Virginia Valente of Arizona. She is preceded in death by; parents, husband, brother Charles Bills, and sister Hazel O'Dell.
A visitation for Alma will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday at Bartholomew Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Porter County V.N.A. Hospice.