CROWN POINT, IN - Alma L. Wroblewski (nee Powell), age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Crown Point Christian Village.

Alma is survived by her children: Mark P. (Nancy) Wroblewski of Bloomington, IN, Greg E. (Jacky) Wroblewski of Lafayette, IN, Brent W. (Gretchen) Wroblewski of Merrillville and Paul S. (Cindy) Wroblewski of Merrillville; grandchildren: DeDe, Amy and Jessi, and Joel; seven great-grandchildren; brothers: Jack (Jo) Powell of Indianapolis, Donald Wood of Arizona; sister, Laura (Ron) Wyatt of Chicago.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents: Jack and Lucille Powell; grandson, Hunter; and brother, Donald Wood.

Alma was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, the Sacristan Prayer Shawl Community and the Arcs Group. She was the library secretary at Fieler Elementary School for 18 years. Alma loved arts and crafts and loved to sew.

Memorial Services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Alma's name to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

