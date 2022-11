EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alma Lardydell, 82 of East Chicago, IN passed away November 1, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10AM at New Starlight Baptist Church 3839 Guthrie Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.