Nov. 5, 1945 - March 13, 2023

HOBART, IN - Alon Nancy "Lonnie" Dickson, 77, a lifelong resident of Hobart, IN, died in her home on March 13, 2023.

She was born Nov. 5, 1945, to Raymond and Nola Marie Larson Dickson (Alon's name is her mother's name spelled backward). She was a graduate of Hobart High School and Purdue University (West Lafayette).

After Purdue, she returned to Hobart where she was active in the community. She served on the Board of Directors of the Hobart YMCA and Christmas in April. She was Past President of the Hobart Kiwanis Club and a prior member of the Hobart Indiana Economic Development Commission (HIEDC) and the AFS foreign-student exchange program.

Lonnie was known for family and friends, pets, warm hospitality in sharing her home with others, spontaneity, and love of travel. She had a quick wit and sense of humor and loved friendly competition and sarcasm.

She was employed by St. Mary's Medical Center from 1972 through 1994 primarily as Patient Representative. Her last employment was at Southlake Center for Mental Health.

She hosted foreign students and chaperones and was an active member of the Maria Reiner Senior Center.

Survivors include her brother, former Indiana Chief Justice, Brent Dickson (Jan); three nephews: Andrew (Lorella), Kyle (Christina), and Reed (Ana); and nine grand-nieces and grand-nephews: Hannah, Audrey, Ghazaul, Aliai, Matthew, Massimiliano "Max" (Rachel), Joseph, Axel and Cole.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue organization or the Maria Reiner Senior Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart, IN 46342.